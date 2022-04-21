Four Panthers sign letters of intent

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -It was signing day at Van Alystne High School. Four Panthers signed their letters of intent to take their talents to the next level.

Samantha Moore is headed to Vernon College to play volleyball.

“I’m really looking forward to just meeting new people and just being able to complete at the college level,” said Moore. “It feels really good, it feels really good.”

Dylan Geller will continue his basketball career at Ottawa University.

“I’m just excited to play to be honest,” said Geller. “I’m just read to play for some good coaches and some good players.”

Blake Hyatt will run track for Stephen F. Austin.

“Honestly just being the competition that I’ve dreamed for for a long time and running against some of the nation’s best,” said Hyatt. “Hopefully, one day, running for a national championship.”

Blake Skipworth is staying close to home, he’ll attend Austin College to play baseball.

”Well I’ve had four generations of family graduate there. Since it’s so close to home I get to see to see my family often.,” said Skipworth. “Just the opportunity to play sports there is awesome.”

