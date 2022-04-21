Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man bites, stabs K-9, leaving dog injured, police say

Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife,...
Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife, according to the Fairfield Police Department.(Fairfield Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California said a suspect stabbed and bit a K-9 during a chase Wednesday, which left the dog injured.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the series of events began when a male suspect broke into an elderly victim’s home about 43 miles southwest of Sacramento. The victim was able to flee the home while calling 911.

During that time, dispatchers received another call that the same suspect had just tried to steal an Amazon delivery truck and threatened to kill the driver.

Officers located the suspect inside the elderly victim’s home and attempted to get him to come out without success. Eventually, officers entered the home in an attempt to arrest the man.

K-9 Cort was able to reach the suspect, but the man bit Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife, police said.

Officers were able to take the man into custody and identified him as Kurt Dasilva, 44. They said it appeared he was under the influence of drugs.

Police said Cort was treated at a nearby veterinary hospital and is “comfortably recovering at home with his handler.”

Dasilva was treated at a local hospital and booked into Solano County Jail on several felony charges, including carjacking, burglary, harming a police dog, and violation of parole.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur man arrested for “revenge porn”
A two year old in Hunt County is in critical condition after being run over by an earth mover...
2-year-old boy run over by construction vehicle
A Collin County sting operation targeting those who use the internet to prey on children ended...
Two Texoma men arrested after sting operation for online solicitation of a minor
Two people were arrested after officers were called out to a copper theft Thursday morning.
Sherman PD arrest two people for copper theft
One woman was shot after at least 15 shots were fired at a Hugo home around 11:20 pm Thursday...
One woman shot after shooting at Hugo home

Latest News

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022,...
Somalia’s extremists bomb restaurant in the capital; 6 dead
A nurse helped save an infant's life while dining at a restaurant in Minnesota.
Nurse helps choking infant
Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with...
Afraid to fly with unmasked passengers? Select airlines offering refunds