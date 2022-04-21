Motorcade for 2022 Medal of Honor recipients kicks off this week’s events

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - 7 medal of honor recipients arrived in Gainesville on Wednesday to kick off this years Medal of Honor Host City Program week.

“Well that’s the great part about being an American, we get to do this and it’s a show of pride in our country, in our community and in our Veterans, they have allowed us to do this,” Founder of the Medal of Honor Host City Program Don Pettigrew said.

Sgt. Allen James Lynch, Specialist Fourth Class Michael John Fizmaurice, Staff Sergeant Melvin Morris, Capt. James Allen Taylor, Capt. James E. Livingston, Petty Officer Robert “Bob” Ingram, and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Donald “Doc” Ballard, arrived to North Central Texas College shortly after 6 Wednesday evening to kick of this year’s Medal of Honor week.

“We need to let the Veterans know that we appreciate the things that they do, putting their lives on their line for us so we could have freedoms,” Watched the Motorcade Jodie White said.

The White and McDowell families lined up along Highway 51 a hour and half early to watch the motorcade.

“Mostly the motorcycles … and seeing uncle Jeff wait what … yeah seeing Uncle Jeff and Aunt Christy… did you just find out that they’re gonna be part of it? … yeahhhh,” Watched the Motorcade Rendon Fowler-White said.

In 2001, Gainesville became the only city in America to host our nation’s highest decorated heroes annually.

“It’s a very rewarding thing and what has made it so successful is the recipients and the friendships they’ve developed over the years in our community,” Pettigrew said.

People lined up highway I-35 to watch over this year’s motorcade to honor the recipients.

“Just to honor the people who did serve for our country and honor the flag that we see so many of them today and I made my girlfriends come with me … we were playing canasta and we quit our canasta game to watch the parade which is exciting,” Watched the Motorcade Joyce Zwinggi said.

Zwinggi’s two grandsons rode in the motorcade.

She said she has come out to watch for the last five to six years.

“Hope everybody appreciates what all these guys have done for us and for our country,” Zwinggi said.

A parade will take place Saturday morning.

