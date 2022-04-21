Trio of Bulldogs sign with Dallas Christian

HOWE, Texas (KXII) -Over at Howe High School, a trio of Bulldogs are taking their talents to Dallas Christian College. Luke Lopez, his brother Ethan, and Parker Pecina will be joining the Crusaders baseball program and sticking together as teammates at the next level.

”It’s got the same town environment as Howe,” said Luke Lopez. “I love having a small town, just knowing a group of guys and staying with them, just having a good time. That’s what Dallas Christian gave me on the visit.”

”It’s a really big thing. I don’t know, I’m kinda lost for words,” said Parker Pecina. “I’m just excited.”

”Well right when we go there we just got greeted really well,” said Ethan Lopez. “All the people were really nice. The athletic director and the coaches were just amazing.”

