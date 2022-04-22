14th annual Texoma Earth Day festival to be held this weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -April 22nd marks Earth Day and here in Texoma, it’s no different. To celebrate the day, Sherman will be hosting the 14th annual Texoma Earth Day Festival Saturday, April 23 at the Sherman Municipal Grounds.

Due to COVID-19, this is the city’s first year back with the festival. The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be plenty of ways for you to recycle nontraditional items.

Amy Hoffman-Shehan, Volunteer Coordinator for the Texoma Earth Day Festival states “We have a real wide spectrum of recycling opportunities that people don’t have in our areas normally”.

There will be different recycling bins for different materials: cardboard, plastic foam, plastics, and paper. Additionally, the Texoma Council of Government will collect latex paint. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be an area for electronic waste take back. Plus, the Sherman Police Department will be taking unwanted prescriptions or even non-prescriptions drugs, excluding liquids or inhalants. And from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be a truck for any private information you may need shredded.

In addition to recycling, there will be activities for the kids, entertainment, vendors, and even workshops for adults. Activities and workshops will be found inside the Sherman Municipal Ballroom. For more information, visit www.earthdaytexoma.org.

