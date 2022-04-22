Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

14th annual Texoma Earth Day festival to be held this weekend

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -April 22nd marks Earth Day and here in Texoma, it’s no different. To celebrate the day, Sherman will be hosting the 14th annual Texoma Earth Day Festival Saturday, April 23 at the Sherman Municipal Grounds.

Due to COVID-19, this is the city’s first year back with the festival. The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be plenty of ways for you to recycle nontraditional items.

Amy Hoffman-Shehan, Volunteer Coordinator for the Texoma Earth Day Festival states “We have a real wide spectrum of recycling opportunities that people don’t have in our areas normally”.

There will be different recycling bins for different materials: cardboard, plastic foam, plastics, and paper. Additionally, the Texoma Council of Government will collect latex paint. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be an area for electronic waste take back. Plus, the Sherman Police Department will be taking unwanted prescriptions or even non-prescriptions drugs, excluding liquids or inhalants. And from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be a truck for any private information you may need shredded.

In addition to recycling, there will be activities for the kids, entertainment, vendors, and even workshops for adults. Activities and workshops will be found inside the Sherman Municipal Ballroom. For more information, visit www.earthdaytexoma.org.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur man arrested for “revenge porn”
Beto O’Rourke made a stop in Grayson County Thursday for his campaign for governor, and the...
Beto O’Rourke makes gubernatorial campaign stop in Sherman
A Collin County sting operation targeting those who use the internet to prey on children ended...
Two Texoma men arrested after sting operation for online solicitation of a minor
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains
Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase

Latest News

Friday night Children’s Cancer Fund in Dallas is holding its annual gala fundraiser, and a...
Whitesboro teen nearing end of over three years of chemo
After closing last year the Hamburger Inn reopened in February under new ownership.
Hamburger Inn reopens under new but familiar ownership
Drivers can expect delays on the Indian Nation Turnpike in Choctaw and Pushmataha Counties.
ODOT: Expect various lane closures on Indian Nation Turnpike
One woman was shot after at least 15 shots were fired at a Hugo home around 11:20 pm Thursday...
One woman shot after shooting at Hugo home