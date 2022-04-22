2-year-old boy run over by construction vehicle

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A two year old in Hunt County is in critical condition after being run over by an earth mover called a skid steer.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in West Tawakoni at the Lovely RV Park.

Officers said when they arrived on scene the 2-year-old boy was laying on the ground near a skid steer and the West Tawakoni Fire Department was performing CPR on him.

The child was transported to Hunt Regional where he was flown to the Medical City Dallas.

Hunt Police said they are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety and West Tawakoni Police Department.

As of Wednesday the child remained in critical condition.

