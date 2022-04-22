Hamburger Inn reopens under new but familiar ownership

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After a brief closure one of Ardmore’s most popular lunch spots is back under new but familiar ownership.

Not much has changed about Ardmore’s hamburger in since it opened in 1938 and that’s exactly how customers prefer it.

But when it closed last year its future was uncertain until it was purchased by a former employee.

“Its a definitely a staple. People have come here for 50 or 60 years,” said new Hamburger Inn co-owner Elyssa White.

White worked as a server at the Hamburger Inn for more than a year before it closed.

She waited for someone else to buy it so she could go back to work until she had an idea.

“I had been saving up my money to put a down payment on a house but opportunity struck and so I took a leap of faith and bought it,” White said.

She take the leap alone though.

Her friend and experienced cook Braeden Griffin jumped in too.

“Being around since 1938, most businesses don’t last that long,” said Griffin. “So to have a restaurant that can survive and sustain for that many years something’s going right.” (Braeden)

The two reopened in February and regulars immediately started returning.

“I came here this morning to eat breakfast now I’m back,” said David Spradling, a customer who eats at Hamburger Inn weekly.

The owners say those regulars and their stories about the restaurant through the years is what makes it special.

“Its nice to hear that and to know that its been a staple around here for that many years and to get the history of it,” Griffin said.

“A lot of people this is the only place they get to come and conversate,” said White. “They go to the grocery store and they come to hamburger inn.”

And while tradition remains important they hope to eventually make small changes to make it their own.

“I’d like to expand our hours, I’d like to go seven days a week and maybe do some out door seating for the spring and summer time,” said White.

“There’s gonna probably come a time when we add our own little flair to it but as the saying goes if its not broke don’t fix it,” said Griffin.

Hamburger Inn is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 am to 3 pm and is cash or check only.

