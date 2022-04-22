Texoma Local
ODOT: Expect various lane closures on Indian Nation Turnpike

Drivers can expect delays on the Indian Nation Turnpike in Choctaw and Pushmataha Counties.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers can expect delays on the Indian Nation Turnpike in Choctaw and Pushmataha Counties.

According to ODOT, the Indian Nation Turnpike will narrow between Hugo and Antlers through the fall of 2022.

Drivers can expect various lane closures on north and southbound lanes SH-375 between US-271 in Hugo, and four miles north of SH-3 near Antlers for a pavement rehabilitation project.

According to ODOT, the speed limit will also be reduced in areas with lane closures.

ODOT adds that motorists can expect minor travel delays in the area and should be alert to workers and equipment on the roadway.

