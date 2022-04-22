One woman shot after shooting at Hugo home

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - One woman was shot after at least 15 shots were fired at a Hugo home around 11:20 pm Thursday night.

Hugo Police recovered multiple shell casings outside of the home on the 100 block of Broad Street.

“I came downstairs and it wasn’t probably five, ten minutes after that that the cops showed up,” said Nikki Vantrees, who was asleep next door when the shots rang out.

Hugo Police said one of the bullets hit Heather Chambliss, 29, in the arm.

“It’s pretty scary knowing that they’re on this side shooting and anything could happen, any stray bullet could end up hitting my house with my kids in it,” Vantrees said.

Vantrees said the shots were fired on the side of her house where the her oldest son, youngest daughter and father-in-law were sleeping.

There were visible bullet holes circled outside of the home by investigators. Residents of the house declined to comment on the shooting.

“The cops are doing what they can,” Vantrees said. “I just don’t feel like there’s anything else that can be done.”

Vantrees said this is not the first shooting to happen on Broad Street.

“They have come through here shooting, probably a couple months ago by the Cell Barn parking lot, one vehicle went beside the next and started shooting at that vehicle,” Vantrees said.

Vantrees said she doesn’t know her neighbors where the shooting occurred, and doesn’t know who would have shot at the house.

She said with the recent shootings that have taken place in Hugo, it’s becoming an increasingly more dangerous place to live.

“It’s really scary just to think that my family is right here and if someone decides to do that there’s nothing that I can do about it,” Vantrees said.

Hugo Police have not identified a suspect at this time and the shooting is still under investigation.

Chambliss’ condition is unknown.

