Strong Winds Saturday, Heavy Rain Sunday

Strong winds continue to rake Texoma through Sunday morning, at times gusting as high as 40 mph. The lakes are going to be ROUGH. Please avoid outdoor burning and beware of flip-floppy trash can lids too!

Expect a mostly cloudy Saturday morning but partly to mostly sunny Saturday afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible in our northern and western counties like Carter, Johnston, Love and Pontotoc Saturday night, but most of the area won’t see much rain until Sunday.

A slow-moving cold front and strong upper wave will converge over our skies on Sunday, and this will make for a high-precipitation event. Most computer models agree on rainfall totals of two to four inches across the region. This rain event begins as scattered showers Sunday morning and ramps up to heavy thunderstorms later in the day Sunday. There’s not much severe weather expected, mainly heavy rainfall and lightning. Precipitation could be torrential at times due to the moisture-charged air mass.

Heavy runoff will cause some brief roadway flooding, so be aware of that and never drive into water of unknown depth or more than six inches deep for a car and one foot for a truck. However, overall this rain event is good news. Lake levels should rise several feet by the middle of next week, and soil moisture will finally get into a moist condition.

Rain ends during the day Monday and we return to tranquil weather, although rather windy, for the middle of next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy, very windy

Saturday night: 40% showers/storms northwestern half of Texoma

Sunday: 100% Showers/storms by late-afternoon, torrential rain

Sunday night: 100% Rain, heavy at times

Monday: 70% rain early, decreasing clouds afternoon

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

