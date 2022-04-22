Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Strong Winds Saturday, Heavy Rain Sunday

This should be the heaviest rainfall event since last June.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong winds continue to rake Texoma through Sunday morning, at times gusting as high as 40 mph. The lakes are going to be ROUGH. Please avoid outdoor burning and beware of flip-floppy trash can lids too!

Expect a mostly cloudy Saturday morning but partly to mostly sunny Saturday afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible in our northern and western counties like Carter, Johnston, Love and Pontotoc Saturday night, but most of the area won’t see much rain until Sunday.

A slow-moving cold front and strong upper wave will converge over our skies on Sunday, and this will make for a high-precipitation event. Most computer models agree on rainfall totals of two to four inches across the region. This rain event begins as scattered showers Sunday morning and ramps up to heavy thunderstorms later in the day Sunday. There’s not much severe weather expected, mainly heavy rainfall and lightning. Precipitation could be torrential at times due to the moisture-charged air mass.

Heavy runoff will cause some brief roadway flooding, so be aware of that and never drive into water of unknown depth or more than six inches deep for a car and one foot for a truck. However, overall this rain event is good news. Lake levels should rise several feet by the middle of next week, and soil moisture will finally get into a moist condition.

Rain ends during the day Monday and we return to tranquil weather, although rather windy, for the middle of next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday:  Sunny to partly cloudy, very windy

Saturday night: 40% showers/storms northwestern half of Texoma

Sunday: 100% Showers/storms by late-afternoon, torrential rain

Sunday night: 100% Rain, heavy at times

Monday: 70% rain early, decreasing clouds afternoon

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur man arrested for “revenge porn”
Beto O’Rourke made a stop in Grayson County Thursday for his campaign for governor, and the...
Beto O’Rourke makes gubernatorial campaign stop in Sherman
A Collin County sting operation targeting those who use the internet to prey on children ended...
Two Texoma men arrested after sting operation for online solicitation of a minor
The city of Sherman is asking for your help as it plans for upcoming growth.
New survey for Sherman residents addressing future growing pains
Two people were arrested after a woman stole a construction vehicle and lead police on a chase...
Two arrested after shots fired in Durant chase

Latest News

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home