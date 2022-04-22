Whitesboro teen nearing end of over three years of chemo

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night Children’s Cancer Fund in Dallas is holding its annual gala fundraiser, and a Texoma teen will be featured.

When he was 15-years-old, Jacob Pletan of Whitesboro said he noticed one side of his chest was larger than the other.

“We discovered a 5x7 mass in my chest that was cancerous,” said Pletan.

He was diagnosed with Lymphoma in January of 2019; the start of a long journey.

“That was definitely a shock for you know a 15 year old who thinks he’s invincible and all that,” said Pletan.

Complications from chemo and a fungal infection brought him to the hospital, fighting for his life.

“The doctors gave me about a 3 percent chance to live. They told my parents to plan my funeral. God had other plans and 28 days later I walked out of that hospital with a new lease on life,” said Pletan.

He said his illness has strengthened his character, his passion to serve others, and his faith.

“God’s definitely been with me through it all,” said Pletan.

Now he is just 16 days from finishing chemo.

“A day that I, through all my obstacles, that I never thought would come. And to be 16 days from that, I am just beyond excited,” said Pletan.

Friday night, he will be one of several childhood cancer patients featured at the Children’s Cancer Fund gala fundraiser. The organization funds research and the Child Life Center at Children’s Medical Center, where Jacob has been treated.

As he looks to the future, he hopes to use his newfound passion to help others through non-profit work.

“It’s definitely a calling and a perfect fit to sort of give me an insider’s look of what a nonprofit does. So if all goes to plan, I’d hope to get a business administration or nonprofit leadership, something like that, degree and get into the nonprofit field,” said Pletan.

Find a link to give to the Children’s Cancer Fund here.

