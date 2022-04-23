Emergency supply tax free weekend in Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This weekend might be a good time to stock up on emergency supplies.

Saturday through Monday, Texas shoppers can take advantage of a tax free holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

The Texas Comptroller’s office said as natural disasters happen especially this time of year, it’s a good idea to be as prepared as possible.

Only certain things apply to the tax free holiday, by the item and how much you spend.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000 Portable generators

Less than $300 Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters

Less than $75 Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt) Can openers - nonelectric Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products - reusable and artificial Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting



These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

For more information on the tax free holiday, visit the Texas Comptroller’s website here.

