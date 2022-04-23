Emergency supply tax free weekend in Texas
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This weekend might be a good time to stock up on emergency supplies.
Saturday through Monday, Texas shoppers can take advantage of a tax free holiday for emergency preparation supplies.
The Texas Comptroller’s office said as natural disasters happen especially this time of year, it’s a good idea to be as prepared as possible.
Only certain things apply to the tax free holiday, by the item and how much you spend.
These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:
- Less than $3000
- Portable generators
- Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
- Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
For more information on the tax free holiday, visit the Texas Comptroller’s website here.
