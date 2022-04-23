Lindsay’s Kolt Schuckers signs with ECU

LINDSAY, Texas (KXII) -Over at Lindsay High School, Knights quarterback Kolt Schuckers is taking his talents to East Central to join the Tigers football program. Schuckers’ says he’s ready for the new challenge.

”I could tell the coach really cared for the players and had had a good relationship with them,” said Schuckers. “I could really tell that there was a good bonding within the team itself. Definitely a change of speed in the game. I excited to bring on a new challenge.”

