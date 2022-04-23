Texoma Local
Lindsay’s Kolt Schuckers signs with ECU

Lindsay's Kolt Schuckers signs with East Central
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINDSAY, Texas (KXII) -Over at Lindsay High School, Knights quarterback Kolt Schuckers is taking his talents to East Central to join the Tigers football program. Schuckers’ says he’s ready for the new challenge.

”I could tell the coach really cared for the players and had had a good relationship with them,” said Schuckers. “I could really tell that there was a good bonding within the team itself. Definitely a change of speed in the game. I excited to bring on a new challenge.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

