Pottsboro’s Alli Reily signs with Midwestern State

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -Pottsboro’s Alli Reily signed her letter of intent Friday to play golf at Midwestern State University. Reily says the school feels like home and is ready to compete at the next level.

”Everything’s right there together,” said Reily. “The golf course is amazing. It feels like home. It’s a small town and it feels just like Pottsboro. I’m excited to play college golf and take it to a new level.”

