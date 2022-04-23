Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. Twitter said Friday April 22, 2022, it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change, echoing a policy already in place at Google. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(WPTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change, echoing a policy already in place at Google.

“Ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company said in a statement outlining its new policy Friday.

There was no indication that the change would affect what users post on the social media site, which along with Facebook has been targeted by groups seeking to promote misleading claims about climate change.

The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed upon a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content.

Twitter said it would provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” its users engage in, including from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The U.N.-backed science panel’s reports on the causes and effects of climate change provide the basis for international negotiations to curb climate change.

The company already has a dedicated climate topic on its site and offered what it described as “pre-bunks” during last year’s U.N. climate conference to counter misinformation surrounding climate change.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur man arrested for “revenge porn”
A two year old in Hunt County is in critical condition after being run over by an earth mover...
2-year-old boy run over by construction vehicle
A Collin County sting operation targeting those who use the internet to prey on children ended...
Two Texoma men arrested after sting operation for online solicitation of a minor
One woman was shot after at least 15 shots were fired at a Hugo home around 11:20 pm Thursday...
One woman shot after shooting at Hugo home
Two people were arrested after officers were called out to a copper theft Thursday morning.
Sherman PD arrest two people for copper theft

Latest News

A 75-year-old woman has graduated from Shaw University after a 57-year gap.
75-year-old woman graduates from college
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Tax Free Weekend for emergency supplies
Emergency supply tax free weekend in Texas