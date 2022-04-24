Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

5 shot in ‘altercation’ near Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park

By CBS46 News Staff, Josh Morgan and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that five people were shot in the area of John Portman Boulevard and Centennial Olympic Park Drive in northwest Atlanta Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to the scene for a report of a person shot. When units arrived, officers found three people who had been shot, all with non-life threatening injuries, WGCL reports.

APD later learned that two other shooting victims had taken themselves to Grady hospital to be treated. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said it appears those two victims took a vehicle from a valet at gunpoint before driving to the hospital.

Police did not release the conditions of the shooting victims, only saying all are stable at this time. Peek says all of the victims are between the ages of 15 and 19 years old.

Over the course of the investigation, police say they recovered three guns and the stolen vehicle used to transport two of the victims to the hospital. The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Peek said before the shooting occurred, a number of 911 calls were received from the area regarding several juveniles on scooters, who very well could have been involved in the shooting.

“We have not had the opportunity to determine whether they were directly involved with this incident, but of course, that will be a part of the investigation,” Peek said. “There were a number of scooters that were on scene when we got here. Now, how they got here and who was using them, we’ll have to figure that piece out.”

Police did not identify any specific suspects, only that they are continuing to investigate exactly what led up to the shooting and who was involved.

“What we’ll say is that the investigators are certainly still working in turning over every leaf to determine what happened,” Peek said. “All individuals thus far have been identified. Of course, based off the area surveillance, we will look to see who else we can identify that may have had some involvement with this shooting.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was shot after at least 15 shots were fired at a Hugo home around 11:20 pm Thursday...
One woman shot after shooting at Hugo home
A Collin County sting operation targeting those who use the internet to prey on children ended...
Two Texoma men arrested after sting operation for online solicitation of a minor
A two year old in Hunt County is in critical condition after being run over by an earth mover...
2-year-old boy run over by construction vehicle
After closing last year the Hamburger Inn reopened in February under new ownership.
Hamburger Inn reopens under new but familiar ownership
Tax Free Weekend for emergency supplies
Emergency supply tax free weekend in Texas

Latest News

Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
Polling agencies project reelection for French leader Macron
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000 lung transplants
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000th lung transplant
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon