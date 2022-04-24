Youth baseball umpire brings signature style to Texoma fields

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Baseball is underway on fields across Texoma. One local youth umpire has a signature style of making the game fun and little more competitive.

Robbie Seagroves has been umping youth baseball games for close to 30 years. He started with the 8U group in Sherman last year.

“So last year Sherman asked me if I could do something a little bit different to make it fun for the kids,” said Seagroves.

He said a young boy up at the plate asked Seagroves if he could sign his shirt if he hit a homerun, and sure enough he did. That sparked something special.

“I have all the kids sign my shirt if they hit a homerun and it just kind of stuck. And so this year I started doing it again. I got a lot of kids starting all over again so we’ll see where it goes,” said Seagroves.

“That’s unique, you know, it’s unique to allow them to get their signature on something and have fun,” said 8U Angels coach Michael Kane.

Parents and coaches said not only does it make the kids a little more competitive on the field, but also makes lifelong memories.

“They’ve never been asked for an autograph right, and so it’s pretty awesome,” said Kane.

Something to motivate kids in a younger age group.

“We even had some of the kids get some of the older umpires and ask can they sign their shirts, and so umpires kind of go no that’s not for us, that’s for the 8Us or the 6Us and things like that,” said Seagroves.

He started the season with a new shirt, but plenty of kids have already crossed home plate.

“I think he should keep it up, he’s running out of room,” said Kane.

A goal for kids coming up to bat, and memorable for everyone.

“I guess just having fun with the kids. Kid at heart maybe? Enjoy having fun with the kids and I don’t know, it’s just fun,” said Seagroves.

