Cool Nights, Pretty Days
BUT....strong winds return late week
Dry northerly flow and clearing skies make for a couple of cool nights ahead, lows should bottom out in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Tuesday offers up some really pleasant outdoor weather with lots of sun and mild temperatures. Wind begins to pick up Wednesday, not to the extent of last weekend but gusts up to 25 mph can be expected. We’re back in the serious gust range for Thu-Fri with those unwelcome 30-35 mph gusts.
Things should be dry through Thursday, the approach of another cold front gives us a chance of rain Friday night-Saturday, but not a very high chance because upper support looks meager. The front retreats northward as a warm front on Sunday, a passing upper wave works together with the front to give us a much higher chance of heavy rainfall.
So, it may well be the second soggy Sunday in a row.
Here’s your 7-Day:
Monday: 70% rain early, decreasing clouds afternoon
Tuesday: Sunny
Wednesday: Sunny
Thursday: Mostly sunny, very windy
Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy
Friday night: 20% Showers/storms
Saturday: 10% Showers, overall a nice warm day
Sunday: 50% Showers/storms
Monday: 30% Showers
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.