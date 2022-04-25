Cool Nights, Pretty Days

Dry northerly flow and clearing skies make for a couple of cool nights ahead, lows should bottom out in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Tuesday offers up some really pleasant outdoor weather with lots of sun and mild temperatures. Wind begins to pick up Wednesday, not to the extent of last weekend but gusts up to 25 mph can be expected. We’re back in the serious gust range for Thu-Fri with those unwelcome 30-35 mph gusts.

Things should be dry through Thursday, the approach of another cold front gives us a chance of rain Friday night-Saturday, but not a very high chance because upper support looks meager. The front retreats northward as a warm front on Sunday, a passing upper wave works together with the front to give us a much higher chance of heavy rainfall.

So, it may well be the second soggy Sunday in a row.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Monday: 70% rain early, decreasing clouds afternoon

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy

Friday night: 20% Showers/storms

Saturday: 10% Showers, overall a nice warm day

Sunday: 50% Showers/storms

Monday: 30% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.