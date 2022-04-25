Flash flooding in parts of Texoma after heavy rain fall

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are reports of flooding across Texoma after Sunday nights rainstorm.

Pictures sent in by a KXII viewer shows a vehicle with water half way up the tires on Montgomery Street.

There are reports of flooding across Texoma after Sunday nights rainstorm. (Kay Britt)

According to another KXII viewer, flooding was also spotted on a Choctaw bridge after being clogged by what appears to be debris.

There are reports of flooding across Texoma after Sunday nights rainstorm. (Joe Guedea)

There are reports of flooding across Texoma after Sunday nights rainstorm. (Joe Guedea)

Sherman Airports is currently reporting an accumulation of 1.64″ within the last 24 hours, but according to the National Weather Service, they believe those numbers are inaccurate.

Meteorologist Brian Briggs said the KXII studio in Sherman picked up 3.62″ inches of rain fall, which matches up nicely with most reports, but totals are still varying widely from town to town.

The Sherman Police Department said they were being inundated with calls from people asking about road conditions and delays on Sunday, and they asked that people not call 911 unless they were experiencing emergencies.

Police said during heavy rain fall people should not attempt to drive through the water.

If you were affected or saw any flash flooding send us the pictures or videos at kxii.com/photos.

