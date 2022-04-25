Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Texoma Pkwy Tuesday night
One dead in motorcycle crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sherman Monday afternoon.
One person taken to hospital after wreck in Sherman
A Sherman man will spend 50 years in prison after murdering a man back in September of 2019.
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder
A sign for Swadley's Foggy Bottom is covered with a closure notice following the Oklahoma...
OK tourism dept cuts ties with Foggy Bottom restaurants
It’s that time of year where snakes come out to play. How to keep yourself and your family safe...
Expert tips for a safe snake season

Latest News

FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
More than 100 Coachella shuttle drivers are sick from food poisoning.
More than 100 Coachella shuttle drivers sick from food poisoning
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off 2 EU nations from its gas in war escalation
Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright to be honored by world leaders, DC elite
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight