OK tourism dept cuts ties with Foggy Bottom restaurants

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma restaurant took over food service at state parks a couple years back, but now the state tourism department wants to cut ties.

Swadleys Foggy Bottom Kitchen at Lake Murray is one of six around the state. The restaurant partnered with Oklahoma’s tourism department two years ago, but Monday morning the state put out a release saying that’s over, citing suspected fraudulent activity.

Meanwhile the restaurant posted a response on Facebook, stating everything they did was approved by the state.

The Oklahoman reported the restaurant was given more than 13 million dollars to create Foggy Bottom locations at state parks.

Leann Stansberry has been chronicling the mess on TikTok.

“Swadley is on social media blaming the state, and the state is blaming Swadley,” Stansberry said. “So I’m very interested to see how that plays out.”

They said it especially hits hard as a taxpayer, so close to tax season.

“You know they’re taking a thousand dollars from us and my family, and things that I could take care of my kids,” Stansberry said. “And giving it to this guy that-obviously he doesn’t know how to spend it correctly, cause evidently he’s just running out of it.”

An employee who asked to remain anonymous says the restaurant hasn’t told them what’s going on yet.

Oklahomans told KXII the restaurant has a monopoly on food service at the parks.

“When Swadleys went in, they just pushed out people, restaurants, grocery stores that had been there for decades,” Stansberry said. “I would love to be able to see the smaller places go back in now that it’s all remodeled and take those restaurants back over.”

OSBI confirmed to KXII they are investigating the business.

The state tourism department said they’re not talking to news about it yet, but said they’re cooperating with the investigations.

KXII reached out to Swadley’s and Foggy Bottom but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.