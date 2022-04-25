Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Silo basketball standout Alaria Bell signs with Eastern Oklahoma

Silo's Bell signs with Eastern Oklahoma
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Silo basketball standout Alaria Bell signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Eastern Oklahoma State.

Bell has played in a lot of big playoff games at Silo and that experience will serve her well.

“Just being competitive and going out there to win and getting a gold ball,” Bell said. “It feels good, just to be one of the few that get to be able to do it.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baseball is underway on fields across Texoma. One local youth umpire has a signature style of...
Youth baseball umpire brings signature style to Texoma fields
Tax Free Weekend for emergency supplies
Emergency supply tax free weekend in Texas
Muenster, Texas is raising its steins, once again, to Germanfest.
Thousands celebrate annual Germanfest in Muenster
After closing last year the Hamburger Inn reopened in February under new ownership.
Hamburger Inn reopens under new but familiar ownership
One woman was shot after at least 15 shots were fired at a Hugo home around 11:20 pm Thursday...
One woman shot after shooting at Hugo home

Latest News

Silo's Bell signs with Eastern Oklahoma
Silo's Bell signs with Eastern Oklahoma
Grayson's Duda signs with Arkansas Tech
Grayson's Duda signs with Arkansas Tech
Bells' Pedigo signs with Angelo State
Bells' Pedigo signs with Angelo State
Dallas-Austin College Softball Highlights
Dallas-Austin College Softball Highlights