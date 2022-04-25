Silo basketball standout Alaria Bell signs with Eastern Oklahoma

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Silo basketball standout Alaria Bell signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Eastern Oklahoma State.

Bell has played in a lot of big playoff games at Silo and that experience will serve her well.

“Just being competitive and going out there to win and getting a gold ball,” Bell said. “It feels good, just to be one of the few that get to be able to do it.”

