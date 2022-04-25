Silo basketball standout Alaria Bell signs with Eastern Oklahoma
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Silo basketball standout Alaria Bell signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Eastern Oklahoma State.
Bell has played in a lot of big playoff games at Silo and that experience will serve her well.
“Just being competitive and going out there to win and getting a gold ball,” Bell said. “It feels good, just to be one of the few that get to be able to do it.”
