Temporary drainage structures near US-75 construction causing flooding, leaving drivers stalled

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Roadways, especially near US Highway 75, flooded Sunday night while rain created nightmare conditions for drivers.

“I was surprised because I know they just added that extra service road there for the highway, so I figured there would be better water mitigation, but it was pretty severe flooding,” said Dylan Hair, who captured the moment cars tried to plow through a flooded service road on US 75 near Center Street.

According to the city, the construction on Highway 75 is actually more a part of the problem rather than the solution Hair hoped for.

The city installed alternate flood control structures while construction crews work on the highway.

“We got a lot of rain in a short amount of time in the city, so it kind of overwhelmed these temporary drainage structures,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

Grayson County reported anywhere from two to five inches of rain.

Sherman Fire Rescue said it helped several stalled motorists get to dry land and the police department relied on wreckers to pull cars out of flooded roadways.

“If anything it’s gotten a little worse here lately,” said Hair. “It’s very dangerous to drive between those barriers whenever it’s raining. They flood quickly.”

It won’t be another few years until Sherman can finally drain its flooding problem.

“We’re just working hard to get 75 finished, and hopefully, it’ll unblock some of those traditionally flooding areas, and we can chart a new path forward,” said Plyler.

If Sunday’s storm is a reminder of anything, officials warn to turn around, don’t drown.

It only takes a small amount of flowing water to move a vehicle.

