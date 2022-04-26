Bryan County redistricting affects some polling places

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A mandatory redistricting in Bryan County has changed where some voters can cast their ballot.

Precinct boundary lines are required to be evaluated every 10 years, and the recent redistricting has affected 25 polling places.

New voter identification cards with information will be sent to impacted voters.

Polling place into can also be found on the online state voting portal.

The next Oklahoma election is June 28th.

Anyone with questions can contact the Bryan County Election Board.

Mandatory redistricting efforts have caused some precinct boundaries to change. As a result, some voters will be assigned to new polling places. (Kimberly Norris, Bryan County Election Board Secretary)

