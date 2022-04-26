Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections

The antiviral drug, Remdesivir, can now be given to children as young as 28 days. (CNN, PFIZER)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus and more than half of all Americans had signs of previous infections, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers estimated in a report Tuesday.

The researchers examined blood samples from more than 200,000 Americans and looked for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines. They found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February, when the more contagious omicron variant surged through the U.S.

The most striking increase was in children. The percentage of those 17 and under with antibodies rose from about 45% in December to about 75% in February.

For Americans of all ages, about 34% had signs of prior infection in December. Just two months later, 58% did.

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)

“I did expect it to increase. I did not expect it to increase quite this much,” said Dr. Kristie Clarke, co-leader of a CDC team that tracks the extent of coronavirus infections.

The older people were, the less likely they had evidence of past infections, the study found. For those 65 and older, 19% had signs of prior infection in December and 33% did in February. That may be because older adults have higher vaccination rates and they may be more likely to take other COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds, Clarke said.

Clarke said the tests can detect antibodies for one to two years after infection, and possibly longer.

Studies have shown previous infection can protect some people against severe disease and hospitalization, but CDC officials stressed that the previously infected should still get COVID-19 vaccines.

The study looked for any detectable level of antibodies; it did not distinguish how many people had antibody levels that might be protective. Scientists are still trying to understand what role these kinds of antibodies play in protection from future virus exposures.

Officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccines and boosters, which offer additional protection against COVID-19 for all, including those who were previously infected.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Swadley's Foggy Bottom is covered with a closure notice following the Oklahoma...
OK tourism dept cuts ties with Foggy Bottom restaurants
There are reports of flooding across Texoma after Sunday nights rainstorm.
Flash flooding in parts of Texoma after heavy rain fall
Roadways, especially neary US Highway 75, flooded Sunday night while rain created nightmare...
Temporary drainage structures near US-75 construction causing flooding, leaving drivers stalled
It’s that time of year where snakes come out to play. How to keep yourself and your family safe...
Expert tips for a safe snake season
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt

Latest News

Authorities said kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was found Tuesday. Police earlier...
Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained
The film comes to live in the concert event and features the entire film on a huge screen,...
‘Encanto’ goes on tour with sing-along film concert this summer
The antiviral drug, Remdesivir, can now be given to children as young as 28 days. (CNN, PFIZER)
Remdesivir approved to treat COVID in young children
Delta said the change reflects the important role flight attendants play in on-time boarding,...
Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding
Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax...
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard’s health