Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Cool Night, Windy Times Ahead, Another Sunday Soaker

Another multi-inch rain event is on the horizon
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday will feature a cool start and a sunny mild day. Here are a few changes compared to Tuesday: the morning low will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, and the afternoon will feature somewhat brisker winds.

The pressure gradient is tightening and that’s why it gets windier Wednesday, this becomes even more notable Thu-Fri when we find ourselves back in the “serious gusts” range, with speeds up to 30-35 mph.

A dry line stalls to our west Friday evening and a few evening thunderstorms could drift into our region, if they make it into Texoma an isolated severe storm is possible but the overall chances of rain are low, at 20%. The dry line merges with a cold front and together they pass on Saturday morning.

Saturday looks very nice with mostly sunny skies, clouds thicken and a high chance of rain arrives Sunday in response to an upper wave and warm front. This may well be our second soggy Sunday afternoon/evening in a row. Stay tuned.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy

Friday night: 20% Showers/storms

Saturday:  Mostly sunny

Sunday: 40% Showers/storms, mainly afternoon

Sunday evening: 70% Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall possible

Monday: 50% Rain/thunderstorms, decreasing clouds afternoon

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Swadley's Foggy Bottom is covered with a closure notice following the Oklahoma...
OK tourism dept cuts ties with Foggy Bottom restaurants
It’s that time of year where snakes come out to play. How to keep yourself and your family safe...
Expert tips for a safe snake season
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sherman Monday afternoon.
One person taken to hospital after wreck in Sherman
A Sherman man will spend 50 years in prison after murdering a man back in September of 2019.
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder
There are reports of flooding across Texoma after Sunday nights rainstorm.
Flash flooding in parts of Texoma after heavy rain fall

Latest News

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home