Cool Night, Windy Times Ahead, Another Sunday Soaker

Wednesday will feature a cool start and a sunny mild day. Here are a few changes compared to Tuesday: the morning low will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, and the afternoon will feature somewhat brisker winds.

The pressure gradient is tightening and that’s why it gets windier Wednesday, this becomes even more notable Thu-Fri when we find ourselves back in the “serious gusts” range, with speeds up to 30-35 mph.

A dry line stalls to our west Friday evening and a few evening thunderstorms could drift into our region, if they make it into Texoma an isolated severe storm is possible but the overall chances of rain are low, at 20%. The dry line merges with a cold front and together they pass on Saturday morning.

Saturday looks very nice with mostly sunny skies, clouds thicken and a high chance of rain arrives Sunday in response to an upper wave and warm front. This may well be our second soggy Sunday afternoon/evening in a row. Stay tuned.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy

Friday night: 20% Showers/storms

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: 40% Showers/storms, mainly afternoon

Sunday evening: 70% Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall possible

Monday: 50% Rain/thunderstorms, decreasing clouds afternoon

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.