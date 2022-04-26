Texoma Local
Early voting underway for Texas

Early voting began on Monday for the city and school elections on May in Texas.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Early voting began on Monday for the city and school elections on May in Texas.

Gunter Independent School District is asking voters to approve a $78,800,000 bond.

Pottsboro Independent School District has a $62 million bond on the May ballot.

Whitewright and Trenton also have school bonds, and there is a contested race for Denison City Council.

You can find early voting poll locations and times on the Grayson County Election’s Facebook page.

Election day will be on Saturday, May 7, for more information you can visit votetexas.gov

