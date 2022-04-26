Expert tips for a safe snake season

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s that time of year where snakes come out to play. How to keep yourself and your family safe this snake season.

As you and I head outside our homes to enjoy the warmer weather, so are snakes. And experts say it’s important to know the difference between non venomous and venomous snakes.

The underdogs of the animal world.

“There’s no one key thing that’s easy to help you ID a snake whether it’s venomous or not,” said Amethyst Roney, a longtime lover of snakes.

Roney is part of the DFW herpetological society. She spends time educating groups around North Texas about local snakes and how to identify them. She is also one of several moderators for the What Kind of Snake Is This? North Texas Educational Group on Facebook, a great tool to look at photos of native snakes and submit photos when you need help .

“We tend to go off of the patterns, learning the patterns for the snakes that are venomous in your area is gonna be key,” said Roney.

She said venomous snakes should be taken seriously, and venomous snake bites should be taken to the hospital.

“Don’t try to kill the snake cause if it is venomous and it thinks it’s going to die it’s going to try to bite you again which can be very dangerous,” said Roney.

In Texoma, cottonmouths, copperheads and timber rattlesnakes are ones to avoid, but that doesn’t mean kill them.

“Everything has a part to play in the environment and we don’t always know what that is. When you remove snakes from the environment other things fill that spot,” said Roney.

The best way to keep snakes away from your home is to make your home unfriendly to snakes.

“Keep your grass cut short, avoid mulches, pebbles and stuff in your landscaping. Any low growing bushes that would conceal a snake,” said Roney.

Help your kids be snake smart by encouraging them to find an adult if they find a snake and learn snake types together.

“They’re so good at learning hundreds of different kinds of Pokémon that they can pick up on stuff like all the different kinds of snakes we have in North Texas really well, you can make a game out of it,” said Roney.

Find a link to the What Kind of Snake is This? North Texas Educational Facebook group here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.