Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Nurse turned teacher says school district wants her to repay her salary

An Alabama teacher says the school system is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars it...
An Alabama teacher says the school system is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars it mistakenly paid her.(Pixabay via canva)
By Jonathan Hardison and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama-area school teacher is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars the school district said it mistakenly paid her.

As reported by WBRC, a representative with the Alabama Education Association said an educator, who went from being a nurse to a teacher, recently received a letter from the Chilton County School District demanding she repays about $33,000 in salary that was given by mistake over the last several years.

Previously, a lunchroom manager Christie Payne made public a letter she got from the school system demanding she repays more than $23,000.

Payne said the school district told her that the system had mistakenly credited her for too many years of service after she was promoted.

The education association reports it is checking with other employees when it comes to other letters.

A representative with the school district said they could not comment on the situation due to employee privacy rights.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Swadley's Foggy Bottom is covered with a closure notice following the Oklahoma...
OK tourism dept cuts ties with Foggy Bottom restaurants
It’s that time of year where snakes come out to play. How to keep yourself and your family safe...
Expert tips for a safe snake season
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sherman Monday afternoon.
One person taken to hospital after wreck in Sherman
A Sherman man will spend 50 years in prison after murdering a man back in September of 2019.
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder
There are reports of flooding across Texoma after Sunday nights rainstorm.
Flash flooding in parts of Texoma after heavy rain fall

Latest News

The Valero off of I-35 at exit 40 where a man attempted to start a fire and stab a sheriffs...
Man attempts to stab sheriffs deputy, start fire at gas station
TMC opens new location for outpatient surgery services
Texoma Medical Center opens new outpatient surgery facility
A survey finds half of U.S. parents are financially supporting their adult children.
Half of US parents financially support their adult children, survey finds
One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Texoma Pkwy Tuesday night
One dead in motorcycle crash
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio