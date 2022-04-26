OBN: 42 thousand plants, 28 workers detained after criminal marijuana growing operation shut down

HENRYETTA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said 42,000 plants were seized and 28 workers were detained Tuesday after a multi-agency investigation into criminal marijuana trafficking.

OBI said on Tuesday morning agents and officers from several departments served a search warrant at a marijuana growing operation on Dustin Road in Henryetta.

“During this investigation, evidence shows large loads of marijuana being moved off this property and trafficked out of state onto the illicit market,” Mark Woodward, Spokesman for the the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said.

Woodward said arrests are pending, and the investigation is on-going.

