Oklahoma panel says candidate can’t be called ‘The Patriot’

A Republican Oklahoma lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as "The Patriot" on the ballot...
A Republican Oklahoma lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as “The Patriot” on the ballot can't use that nickname.(Oklahoma State Legislature Webpage)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican Oklahoma lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as “The Patriot” on the ballot can’t use that nickname.

The Oklahoma Election Board ruled Monday that term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts can still run for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, but he can’t refer to himself by that nickname on the ballot.

Oklahoma election rules allow a candidate to use a nickname if it’s a name the candidate is generally known by.

Roberts’ opponent, Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, says there’s no evidence Roberts is known as “The Patriot.”

The board also rejected a petition by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jason Bollinger to have his Democratic opponent, Madison Horn, removed from the ballot.

Bollinger alleged Horn’s candidacy declaration was incomplete.

