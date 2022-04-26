Oklahoma panel says candidate can’t be called ‘The Patriot’

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican Oklahoma lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as “The Patriot” on the ballot can’t use that nickname.

The Oklahoma Election Board ruled Monday that term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts can still run for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, but he can’t refer to himself by that nickname on the ballot.

Oklahoma election rules allow a candidate to use a nickname if it’s a name the candidate is generally known by.

Roberts’ opponent, Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, says there’s no evidence Roberts is known as “The Patriot.”

The board also rejected a petition by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jason Bollinger to have his Democratic opponent, Madison Horn, removed from the ballot.

Bollinger alleged Horn’s candidacy declaration was incomplete.

