Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder

Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect after their baby died earlier this year.

WFIE reports the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jakob Scott, 22, and Caylin Monroe, 23, on those charges, along with neglect of a dependent that resulted in death.

Authorities said their investigation began in February of this year after the sheriff’s office responded to a home outside of Evansville, Indiana, with reports of an unresponsive infant. First responders said the baby was deceased.

The child, Silas Scott, died of starvation, according to the sheriff’s office. His obituary said he was just shy of three months old.

Investigators report they gathered enough information to submit the couple’s case for review by the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

Scott and Monroe are currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Swadley's Foggy Bottom is covered with a closure notice following the Oklahoma...
OK tourism dept cuts ties with Foggy Bottom restaurants
It’s that time of year where snakes come out to play. How to keep yourself and your family safe...
Expert tips for a safe snake season
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sherman Monday afternoon.
One person taken to hospital after wreck in Sherman
A Sherman man will spend 50 years in prison after murdering a man back in September of 2019.
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder
There are reports of flooding across Texoma after Sunday nights rainstorm.
Flash flooding in parts of Texoma after heavy rain fall

Latest News

The Valero off of I-35 at exit 40 where a man attempted to start a fire and stab a sheriffs...
Man attempts to stab sheriffs deputy, start fire at gas station
TMC opens new location for outpatient surgery services
Texoma Medical Center opens new outpatient surgery facility
A survey finds half of U.S. parents are financially supporting their adult children.
Half of US parents financially support their adult children, survey finds
One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Texoma Pkwy Tuesday night
One dead in motorcycle crash
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio