Portion of US-271 renamed after fallen trooper

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A portion of US-271 between Hugo and Grant was dedicated to fallen trooper, J.C. Magar.

Magar was shot and killed in 1975 by a Texas motorist he was attempting to assist.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the memorial was a long time in the making and they are glad to have this recognition for Magar’s ultimate sacrifice.

