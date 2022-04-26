Texoma Local
Redistricting to affect Bryan County voters

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Mandatory redistricting efforts have caused some precinct boundaries to change. As a result, some voters will be assigned to new polling places.

Kimberly Norris, Bryan County Election Board Secretary said new voter identification cards, along with polling place information, will be mailed to all voters affected by the new precinct lines.

Voters can also use the OK Voter Portal oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp to find their polling place information.

Norris said polling place changes will become effective immediately.

All precinct numbers and polling place locations in the county since the adoption of the new precinct boundary lines are listed below:

Precinct boundary lines must be evaluated every ten years following the redistricting of congressional, legislative, and county commissioner districts. Redistricting occurs following the federal census to ensure that the population in the various districts is equal.

Voters with questions should contact the Bryan County Election Board at 580-924-3228 or BryanCounty@elections.ok.gov. The Bryan County Election Board is located at 402 W. Evergreen St, Ste A-2 and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

