Retrial begins in Texas for man charged with killing 18

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
DALLAS (AP) - The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span has begun, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked last fall.

Forty-nine-year-old Billy Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Chemirmir’s attorney entered a not guilty plea for him on Monday.

Chemirmir has been charged with capital murder in all 18 of the women’s deaths. But he’s currently only scheduled to stand trial in Harris’ death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

