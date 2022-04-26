Texoma Local
SH-78 remains closed after flooding damage

SH-78 remains closed from SH-70E to SH-91, between Durant and Achille, due to flooding damage to a temporary detour in a work zone.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - SH-78 remains closed from SH-70E to SH-91, between Durant and Achille, due to heavy rainfall on Sunday.

According to ODOT, flooding from Sunday night’s storm damaged a temporary detour through a work zone.

SH63 between Haileyville and Bache Road in Pittsburg County also closed, but has since reopened.

Oklahoma SH-131 near Wardville in Atoka County is also now open, as is SH-31 in Pittsburg County.

ODOT spokesperson Cody Boyd said drivers should not attempt to drive around barricades indicating road closures.

