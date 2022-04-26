Texoma Local
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder

A Sherman man will spend 50 years in prison after murdering a man back in September of 2019.
A Sherman man will spend 50 years in prison after murdering a man back in September of 2019.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man will spend 50 years in prison after murdering a man back in September of 2019.

39-year-old Gregory Cheatham, II, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the offense of murder. The sentence resulted from a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

According to a Grayson County Criminal D.A.’s Office, on September 24, 2019, Sherman Police were called to a residence on a complaint that Cheatham was pointing a gun at a man.

Police said they were notified by a family member of Cheatham’s girlfriend that he was threatening to shoot the victim if the girlfriend did not respond to his messages. Cheatham even sent photo messages of a gun trained on the victim, who was lying in bed.

Cheatham shot his victim in the stomach before officers were able to arrive.

Sherman Police said when they arrived at the house, the victim jumped through a window attempting to escape Cheatham. He was then taken to TMC for treatment and eventually air lifted to Medical Center Plano, but died after surgery.

Cheatham must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before being considered for parole.

