Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Tattoos help ID body found in Alabama river 22 years ago

Authorities say tattoos have helped identify a body found 22 years ago in Alabama's Styx River...
Authorities say tattoos have helped identify a body found 22 years ago in Alabama's Styx River as a Texas man who helped other migrants find work.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say tattoos have helped identify a body found 22 years ago in Alabama’s Styx River as a Texas man who helped other migrants find work.

News outlets report that DNA identified the body as Daniel Muniz Jr. after his stepdaughter found photos of the tattoos in a national database of missing and unidentified people.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in 2019, sending out a news release with photos of distinctive tattoos and posting them on websites about missing people.

Amanda Galleher saw them last summer. It took until April 21 to positively identify Muniz.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Texoma Pkwy Tuesday night
Driver identified in fatal Sherman motorcycle crash
The Valero off of I-35 at exit 40 where a man attempted to start a fire and stab a sheriffs...
Man attempts to stab sheriffs deputy, start fire at gas station
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said 42,000 plants were seized and 28 workers were detained...
OBN: 42 thousand plants, 28 workers detained after criminal marijuana growing operation shut down
Wednesday evening, northbound traffic will shift to main lanes at Center Street, as part of the...
US Highway 75 project halfway completed, lane shift Wednesday
“The northward expansion that we’ve been talking about for thirty years, well, it’s here,” said...
Sherman planning for dozens of new developments, potentially doubling its population

Latest News

Local librarian responds to Texas county banning books
Local librarian responds to Texas county banning books
The Grayson Central Appraisal District said the market value of a house is up more than 30...
Property value appraisals growing at record high rates in Grayson County
Oklahoma state superintendent Joy Hofmeister visited several Texoma schools on Wednesday.
OK state superintendent visits Southern Oklahoma schools
Supreme Court hears arguments on Oklahoma v Castro-Huerta which could have major implications...
Supreme Court hears arguments on case that could impact McGirt decision
The Grayson Central Appraisal District said the market value of a house is up more than 30...
Homeowners seeing record high property value appraisals