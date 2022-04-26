Texoma Local
US Highway 75 project halfway completed, lane shift Wednesday

By Emily Tabar
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The biggest question on drivers’ minds, when will the highway construction end? What seems to be a 10 year project, is about halfway through its 3 year expected construction goal. Officials say right now crews are slightly behind schedule, but they’re confident all the work will get done as planned.

“As they keep opening and closing lanes they’re kind of working in between to get our overpasses open underneath so that we can go east west through the city of Sherman,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

Plyler said though crews may be slightly behind, they are still on track to complete the next milestone of the project, to reopen center street, beginning Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m.

“They’re gonna move the traffic to the main lanes around April 27th and then by May 11th they’ll have the traffic flowing on the top of that overpass and then Center street will then be open,” said Plyler.

Northbound traffic will shift this week and southbound traffic will shift next week.

“I want to encourage everybody to continue to drive slow, be patient, you know the speed limit is 60 miles an hour,” said Plyler.

Randy Long and Emilee Brawner both travel through the construction every day to get to work.

“It’s been a headache every once in a while, but I mean hopefully they can get it done pretty fast and then like I said I mean it’s gonna be a lot better when it’s done,” said Long, a Denison resident.

“I hate it. It’s too much at once and they can’t ever complete one project before they start another one. Any way I go to work whether it’s 75, 1417 I hit construction every day,” said Brawner, a Howe resident.

Plyler said the Highway 75 project, from FM 1417 to Texoma Parkway, including the 75/82 intersection will spur new traffic and industry through our area once complete. Growth which is praised by some, but opposed by others.

“The growth is actually pretty cool there’s a lot of growth coming here and stuff like that,” said Long.

“I like the country feel versus, I don’t do city. I hate the big city always,” said Brawner.

The $167 million project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“I’m just ready for it to be done,” said Brawner.

Check out the TxDOT website and YouTube page for the latest updates on the project.

