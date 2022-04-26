Who’s on the ballot in Oklahoma?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahomans are voting for both of the state’s US senate seats.

Current district 2 congressman Markwayne Mullin leads a crowded field in the June republican primary, hoping to replace retiring US Senator Jim Inhofe

Meanwhile Senator James Lankford faces Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and another republican challenger in June.

Several locals are on the republican ballot to take Mullin’s seat in the US House, including current Durant state representative Dustin Roberts and

former Coalgate state senator Josh Brecheen.

Governor Stitt is up for re-election, running against him are three more republicans, a libertarian, an independent, and two democrats, including state superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Primaries are in June, but some elections are already over.

District attorneys Tim Webster and Craig Ladd have secured their seats by running unopposed.

Carter county commissioner Jerry Alvord is running unopposed for state senate; he’s taking over Frank Simpson’s seat.

“i think that says a lot for Jerry,” Carter County republican party chair Don Thomason said. “He has no opposition because people saw he’s doing a good job, and he’ll do a good job as state senator.”

“i feel very sad about the fact that there’s no competition,” Carter County Federation of Democratic Women member Carolyn McElroy said. “Yes, the person may be doing an outstanding job, but we really, our country is built on competition.”

Early voting will take place in late June, the Oklahoma primaries are Tuesday, June 28th.

“We’re always trying to help our candidates to present themselves to the people and to get out among the people and find out what those needs are so that they can better represent those needs,” Thomason said.

“Get out and vote,” McElroy said. “That’s the most important thing. We can help you get to the polls to place your vote, whatever it may be.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.