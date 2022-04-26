Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Who’s on the ballot in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans are voting for both of the state’s US senate seats.
Oklahomans are voting for both of the state’s US senate seats.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahomans are voting for both of the state’s US senate seats.

Current district 2 congressman Markwayne Mullin leads a crowded field in the June republican primary, hoping to replace retiring US Senator Jim Inhofe

Meanwhile Senator James Lankford faces Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and another republican challenger in June.

Several locals are on the republican ballot to take Mullin’s seat in the US House, including current Durant state representative Dustin Roberts and

former Coalgate state senator Josh Brecheen.

Governor Stitt is up for re-election, running against him are three more republicans, a libertarian, an independent, and two democrats, including state superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Primaries are in June, but some elections are already over.

District attorneys Tim Webster and Craig Ladd have secured their seats by running unopposed.

Carter county commissioner Jerry Alvord is running unopposed for state senate; he’s taking over Frank Simpson’s seat.

“i think that says a lot for Jerry,” Carter County republican party chair Don Thomason said. “He has no opposition because people saw he’s doing a good job, and he’ll do a good job as state senator.”

“i feel very sad about the fact that there’s no competition,” Carter County Federation of Democratic Women member Carolyn McElroy said. “Yes, the person may be doing an outstanding job, but we really, our country is built on competition.”

Early voting will take place in late June, the Oklahoma primaries are Tuesday, June 28th.

“We’re always trying to help our candidates to present themselves to the people and to get out among the people and find out what those needs are so that they can better represent those needs,” Thomason said.

“Get out and vote,” McElroy said. “That’s the most important thing. We can help you get to the polls to place your vote, whatever it may be.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Swadley's Foggy Bottom is covered with a closure notice following the Oklahoma...
OK tourism dept cuts ties with Foggy Bottom restaurants
It’s that time of year where snakes come out to play. How to keep yourself and your family safe...
Expert tips for a safe snake season
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sherman Monday afternoon.
One person taken to hospital after wreck in Sherman
A Sherman man will spend 50 years in prison after murdering a man back in September of 2019.
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder
There are reports of flooding across Texoma after Sunday nights rainstorm.
Flash flooding in parts of Texoma after heavy rain fall

Latest News

The Valero off of I-35 at exit 40 where a man attempted to start a fire and stab a sheriffs...
Man attempts to stab sheriffs deputy, start fire at gas station
TMC opens new location for outpatient surgery services
Texoma Medical Center opens new outpatient surgery facility
One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Texoma Pkwy Tuesday night
One dead in motorcycle crash
Wednesday evening, northbound traffic will shift to main lanes at Center Street, as part of the...
US Highway 75 project halfway completed, lane shift Wednesday
“The northward expansion that we’ve been talking about for thirty years, well, it’s here,” said...
Sherman planning for dozens of new developments, potentially doubling its population