Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

3 killed in Biloxi hotel shooting; suspect dead after standoff

Three people are dead at a Biloxi hotel, and police believe they have the suspect surrounded at a business in Gulfport.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man suspected of killing three people at a Mississippi hotel Wednesday morning is now dead following a two-hour standoff with police, WLOX reported.

According to Gulfport police, the suspect was holding a hostage inside the Canal Grocery convenience store. After hours of negotiations, officers tear gassed the building and went in to find the suspect dead. Officials haven’t identified the suspect.

They also did not say how he died, only that he was found dead when officers went into the building.

The shooting in Biloxi happened around 9 a.m. at the Broadway Inn. Police said three people were killed at the hotel.

A witness at the hotel described a chaotic scene with people fleeing the area. He heard the shots ring out and said he tried to help two of the victims, who he identified as the hotel owner and an employee. The third victim was a guest at the hotel.

The daughter of the hotel owner said the violence started with an argument about money that escalated.

Police believe the gunman left the hotel and then assaulted another victim in Gulfport near Rio Grande Street before police caught up with him on 28th Street. As for the gunman’s other victim, a public works staffer contracted by the City of Gulfport was shot and is being treated at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Texoma Pkwy Tuesday night
One dead in Sherman motorcycle crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sherman Monday afternoon.
One person taken to hospital after wreck in Sherman
A Sherman man will spend 50 years in prison after murdering a man back in September of 2019.
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder
A sign for Swadley's Foggy Bottom is covered with a closure notice following the Oklahoma...
OK tourism dept cuts ties with Foggy Bottom restaurants
The Valero off of I-35 at exit 40 where a man attempted to start a fire and stab a sheriffs...
Man attempts to stab sheriffs deputy, start fire at gas station

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and...
Fauci: US moving to endemic phase of COVID
An uproar over a Missouri school district pulling down LGBTQ-friendly signs has the district...
Missouri school district to host listening sessions on LGBTQ ‘safe space for all’ signs
Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming...
WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser
LIVE: Biden hosts teachers of the year at White House
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed