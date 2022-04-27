Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

‘Chester Wilson Day’: WWII veteran celebrates 108th birthday

WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.
WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.(Mayor Linda Gorton)
By WKYT News Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A World War II veteran in Kentucky has reached a big birthday.

WKYT reports Chester Wilson celebrated his 108th birthday on Monday.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wished Wilson a happy birthday and named Monday “Chester Wilson Day.”

Happy 108th Birthday to Chester Wilson! Mr. Wilson was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High...

Posted by Mayor Linda Gorton on Monday, April 25, 2022

The mayor said Wilson was born in Lexington and played baseball for his high school and the Bluegrass Minor League team.

Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII and has stayed active playing golf since turning 90 years old.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Swadley's Foggy Bottom is covered with a closure notice following the Oklahoma...
OK tourism dept cuts ties with Foggy Bottom restaurants
It’s that time of year where snakes come out to play. How to keep yourself and your family safe...
Expert tips for a safe snake season
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sherman Monday afternoon.
One person taken to hospital after wreck in Sherman
A Sherman man will spend 50 years in prison after murdering a man back in September of 2019.
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder
There are reports of flooding across Texoma after Sunday nights rainstorm.
Flash flooding in parts of Texoma after heavy rain fall

Latest News

The Valero off of I-35 at exit 40 where a man attempted to start a fire and stab a sheriffs...
Man attempts to stab sheriffs deputy, start fire at gas station
TMC opens new location for outpatient surgery services
Texoma Medical Center opens new outpatient surgery facility
A survey finds half of U.S. parents are financially supporting their adult children.
Half of US parents financially support their adult children, survey finds
One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Texoma Pkwy Tuesday night
One dead in motorcycle crash
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio