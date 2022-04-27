Texoma Local
Man attempts to stab sheriffs deputy, start fire at gas station

The Valero off of I-35 at exit 40 where a man attempted to start a fire and stab a sheriffs deputy before being arrested.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 21 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in the Carter County jail after attempting to start a fire at a gas station and lunging at a sheriffs deputy with a knife.

According to an employee at the Valero gas station off of I-35 at exit 40 Billy Bailey entered the store at around 1 pm with a knife.

She was able to get him to leave the store and while he was outside she said he was attempting to cut the fuel lines at the deiseal pumps.

Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant says Bailey was also attempting to start a fire near the pumps.

Deputies arrived and approached him and that’s when Bailey came at the officer with the knife.

Following the initial altercation the deputy began attempting to detain the man.

“There was a bean bag gun that was taken out and there was also a pistol that was removed from its holster,” Bryant said.

In cell phone video obtained from a witness you can see the deputy approach the man with the bean bag gun while giving him verbal commands.

As Bailey goes to the ground he rolls under a nearby semi-truck before eventually throwing the knife away.

Another deputy arrived shortly after and the two were able to take Bailey into custody.

“Nobody was injured, the incident was taken care of swiftly and nobody was injured or hurt,” Bryant said.

Bailey is charged with assault on a police officer and third degree arson.

Bryant said they are still investigating the situation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

