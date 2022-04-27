OK state superintendent visits Southern Oklahoma schools

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state superintendent Joy Hofmeister visited several Texoma schools on Wednesday.

“We are taking back those stories to talk to our legislators to make sure-no vouchers-and that we put the support our kids deserve and need into the budget and so we can have teachers in every classroom and our kids have the resources they deserve,” Hofmeister said.

Some rural schools in Southern Oklahoma have had to switch to a four day week because of a lack of staffing.

“The nation is experiencing a teacher shortage, but it’s so pronounced in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “We have to make sure that our teachers have competitive wages. Too many Oklahoma graduates will leave and go to another state. We’ve seen our legislature make it a priority to incentivize business to come into our state. And if we invest in kids-and that takes people in schools-then we will have a great economic driver in well prepared children.”

Another issue on her mind is how to help students who struggled with distance learning during the pandemic.

She said the biggest impact was on middle school kids’ math skills and early elementary kids’ reading skills.

“Our schools have been able to identify where there has been learning loss and how to use high dosage tutoring,” Hofmeister said.

She said the state is also looking at what the science states about how kids with dyslexia can learn to read.

“I was that kid who struggled with dyslexia,” Hofmeister said. “We now know in education how to overcome dyslexia. It’s about phonics and getting back to some basics, but also using the way science tells us kids learn to read. And we are training ten thousand teachers and support personnel to help with that in the early grades.”

