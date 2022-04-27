One dead in motorcycle crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead and another injured after a wreck on Texoma Pkwy that happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Sherman Police say a Chrysler 4-doo car was in the southbound lane of Texoma Pkwy turning left onto Woodlake rd.

According to officers, a motorcycle sped through the intersection and crashed into the car on the passenger side.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, a passenger in the car has minor injuries.

Sherman Police say the driver of the Chrysler is cooperating with the investigation.

