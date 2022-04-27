Plenty of Wind, Low Storm Chances Friday Evening

Southerly winds continue overnight and as the moisture is increasing, temperatures will be much warmer than the past few nights. Most spots will bottom out around 60 degrees with southerly breezes of 10 to 20 mph.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday as a tap of low-level moisture increases on the heels of stout winds, from the south, up to 35 mph by Friday.

A dry line stalls to our west Friday evening and a few thunderstorms may take shape along it, if they drift into Texoma an isolated severe storm is possible. However, the overall chances of Friday evening rain are 20% or less. The dry line merges with a cold front and together they pass on Saturday morning with little if any rainfall.

Saturday looks very nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. That’s the day for outdoor fun! Clouds thicken and a high chance of rain arrives late in the day Sunday in response to an approaching upper wave and warm front. The timing has slowed a bit since yesterday’s forecast, meaning the rain is more likely Sunday night and Monday with lower odds of rain during the day Sunday. However, there’s still a fair chance of at least a few showers during the daylight hours Sunday.

Another system brings a shot of rain the middle of next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy

Friday: Partly cloudy, very windy

Friday night: 20% Showers/storms, mainly west of Hwy. 75

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Sunday: 30% Showers/storms, mainly afternoon

Sunday evening: 80% Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall possible

Monday: 50% Rain/thunderstorms, mainly morning

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: 40% Rain or thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.