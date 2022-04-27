Property value appraisals growing at record high rates in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Home values are growing at the fastest pace the Grayson Central Appraisal District said they have on record.

The appraisal district said the market value of a house is up more than 30 percent from last year with existing remodeled homes.

And homeowners say they are feeling it.

“This is my second year owning this home, and every single year its gone up,” said homeowner Kyle Duffer.

The district said the rise comes down to too much demand and not enough supply.

“The fact that we do have a supply shortage, rates are low, cost of material has skyrocketed right now, and then the builders have to turn around and charge the consumer on that,” said Shawn Coker, the chief administrator and appraiser at Grayson Central Appraisal District.

And now, buyer will pay and average of 27 percent more.

The district added buyers wont find a new construction home under 300,000 dollars in Grayson County.

“We’ve seen sales that make us scratch our heads and say what in the world is going on here,” said Coker.

In the Texas legislature two propositions to provide property tax relief are on the ballot.

“This is an issue that has to be handled delicately and intelligently, and I’m hopeful that we’re going to do that,” said Texas House Representative Reggie Smith.

The first would freeze school district property taxes for disabled or 65 and older homeowners.

The second would raise the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.

“We’re going to have to talk about the fact that we can’t continue to rely on homeowners for this property tax revenue,” said Smith. “We are going to have to do something else. And those are the discussions that are going on.”

But for homeowners like Kyle Duffer, any relief is welcome.

“When I moved here two years ago, this was not Sherman’s future, and the TI thing came through, so it’s understandable,” said Duffer. “Logically, it’s very understandable, but as a human being when you see your taxes go up, you get nervous. It makes sense, but its a nervous makes sense.”

Election day to vote on the propositions is May 7th.

Early voting is already happening and ends Friday.

And to clarify, the appraisal district said the appraisals are at market value, but the taxable value can’t increase more than ten percent in a year.

Now you can contest the value you just got in the mail at the district’s online portal.

