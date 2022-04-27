Supreme Court hears arguments on case that could impact McGirt decision

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday for a case that could have major impacts on the 2020 McGirt ruling.

Since the McGirt ruling cases involving tribal members on tribal land have been handled exclusively by the tribes or the feds.

Critics of the decision say it’s created two sets of rules for people living amongst each other.

“Basically if you’re a non-tribal member and you commit an offense then you’re subject to the state laws and a lot of times the punishments are much greater than in tribal courts,” said Carter County District Attorney Craig Ladd.

The tribes insist that’s not true, and that the notion that criminals are being released or punished less is unfounded.

“When we say released that’s what the governor does not want to say is they were released to us so we could prosecute them,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton.

On Wednesday the Supreme Court heard arguments for Oklahoma vs Castro-Huerta, a case involving a non-native man accused of child neglect against his Native American step daughter.

Victor Castro-Huerta was convicted in state court but that was thrown out after McGirt. and now the state is digging their claws in.

If it’s successful this would have major implications on the who-prosecutes-which-case conversation.

“One of the primary reasons the state is trying to limit the scope of McGirt is so the state can have concurrent jurisdiction to protect tribal members,” said Ladd.

However the tribes want to remain in control over what happens on tribal land against tribal members.

“Its not just cultural,” said Chief Batton. “If you want to think of it from a governmental perspective its always been proven the best ones that handle government is at the local level so we within the Choctaw nation we know our people, we know how to govern ourselves.”

The state of Oklahoma has fought the McGirt ruling case by case since its inception but the tribes remain confident that the supreme court’s decision will stand.

“The supreme court has already ruled that we have jurisdiction over criminal matters within our reservation because it was never disestablished, we think that will continue to hold up in this case.”

There is no clear timetable for when a decision will be made on this case.

