Texoma Medical Center opens new outpatient surgery facility

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for Texoma Medical Center’s new location of its outpatient surgery services.

The new facility features three surgical suites, a gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy room, as well as a pain medicine and procedures room.

After surgery, patients would then transfer and recover in a 17-bed-post anesthesia care unit.

CEO of TMC, Ron Seal, said it’s an estimated cost of $12 million for the new facility.

“We are extremely blessed, we have great support from the communities that we serve and that’s what’s enabled us to expand as we have but we want to be the best of the best, we want to have quality of care and also growth, in that order, so we’ve been able to make that happen over the years because of the community support that we have,” Seal said.

Chief Operating Officer with TMC, Matt Malinak, said this has been in the works for a couple of years but is excited to finally see it come to life for the community.

“The surgery center here provides a state of the art technology and allows you to get through your procedure in the most, safe, quality, timely fashion possible,” Malinak said.

TMC will transition it’s outpatient surgery services from the main hospital to the new facility next Monday.

