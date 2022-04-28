Texoma Local
3 men, 1 juvenile arrested after Hugo shooting

By Mike Rogers
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Three men and one juvenile were arrested after a shooting in Hugo Tuesday afternoon.

Hugo Police Department Lt. Billy Jenkins said a call came in of a young man, later identified as Eric Hilbert, 21, laying in a yard on the 900 block of West Duke Street and bystanders didn’t know the man had been shot.

“Upon viewing some video that was at a residence near the shooting, we were able to see a white four-door car that we believed was involved,” Jenkins said. “It was speeding from the scene and making an abrupt right turn.”

Police searched the scene and found shell casings all over the west side of the house. Two rounds had also hit the back window of a black Dodge pick up sitting in the driveway.

Drew Fletcher lives across the street from where the shooting occurred and said his neighbors saw a white car pull up to Hilbert before firing multiple shots at him and speeding off from the scene.

“I think this is probably maybe the worst one so far this year,” Fletcher said. “I feel unsafe that’s for sure, I feel like things are starting to get out of hand around here.”

Less than two hours later, Jenkins said police units spotted a white Lincoln that matched the one witnesses identified at the scene of the shooting and pulled over the driver, Guillame Rosales, 22, near D Street and West Jackson Street.

Police arrested Rosales, Trederriyous McDonald, 18; DeOndra Gaffney, 20 and a juvenile that was in the car at the time of the shooting.

Rosales, McDonald and Gaffney were booked into the Choctaw County Jail on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon. The juvenile was transferred to a juvenile detention facility in Pittsburg County.

Jenkins said Hilbert was also the victim of another shooting in Hugo approximately three months ago and believes this shooting “was pointed at this person, due to the fact that he’s already been through this once.”

Jenkins said it’s still under investigation who pulled the trigger on Tuesday.

Hugo Police searched a residence on North F Street of one of the individuals involved in the shooting and Jenkins said they found ammunition, loaded magazines and an AK-47 pistol they believe could be connected to at least two unsolved shootings over the past ten months to two years.

“The weapon that was found, we believe, was used as late as Thursday night April 21,” Jenkins said. “We believe that it was used in a residential drive by shooting.”

Jenkins said they don’t believe that AK-47 pistol was the weapon used in Tuesday’s shooting.

